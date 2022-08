Gavin Spoor is a first-generation farmer in Martinsburg, Missouri who is living his lifelong dream. The 25-year old Mizzou grad has built Spoor Farms into a successful popcorn company that grows and sells popcorn online and in stores across Mid-Missouri. He’s also taken his passion for popcorn to social media, where his TikTok followers have topped 100,000+. Gavin joined Show Me Today to talk about the science and his love for growing popcorn. Why don’t you “pop” on and listen?

(13:25)