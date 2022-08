This past Legislature- the ladies of the State Senate of both parties worked together to address Missouri’s literacy problem.

They created a book— and a bill—to urge reading skills in a state where only 45% of students were proficient or advanced in English language arts.

Ashley Byrd spoke with one of the Senators – Karla May of St. Louis, about their effort and forums being held around the state starting this week. (LISTEN 09:25)