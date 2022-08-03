The close calls and upsets in Missouri’s legislative primary races

State Sen. Bill White, of Joplin, loses his re-election by 1,159 votes to fellow Republican Jill Carter. She does not have a General Election opponent.

By 168 votes, state Representative John Simmons, R-Washington, has been defeated by fellow Republican Kyle Marquart. Marquart does not have an opponent in November.

In the Missouri House – District 2 race, Republican Mazzie Boyd has defeated state Representative Randy Railsback of Hamilton. Boyd easily defeated Railsback and heads to the General Election to challenge Democrat Louis Pontius.

State Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, moves to the General Election after winning the Republican nomination by 384 votes. State Representative Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon, gave him a run for his money.

Brown takes on Democrat Tara Anura in November.

Republican Travis Fitzwater, of Holts Summit, squeaked by to win the Republican nomination in the Missouri Senate – District 10 race. Only 682 votes separated him from Republican Mike Carter.

Fitzwater moves to the General Election in November to take on Libertarian Catherine Dreher.

State Representative Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, barely held onto his District 64 seat. He won re-election after defeating fellow Republican Deanna Self by 69 votes. Lovasco does not have a challenger in November.

Republican John Brunner, who has campaigned for governor and state Senate in previous elections, lost the Republican nomination for Missouri House – District 101. Ben Keathley takes on Democrat Melissa Greenstein and Libertarian Jeff Coleman in November.

Phil Amato tops fellow Republican Terry Burgess to clinch the House – District 113 seat. Amato defeated Burgess by 272 votes. He does not have a General Election opponent.

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet