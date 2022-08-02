Missouri’s senior Congressional Republicans support Pelosi Taiwan trip

Missouri’s Senator Roy Blunt is among 28 Republicans who’ve signed onto a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan.

“I’m about to use four words in a row that I haven’t used in this way before and those words are Speaker Pelosi was right when she decided to include Taiwan on her visit to Asia,” Blunt said earlier today in remarks to reporters that were broadcast on C-SPAN.

Pelosi is the highest ranking U.S. lawmaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich make a trip there 25 years ago when he was House Speaker.

“And (Gingrich) was right to send that message that we believe in democracy and we believe the Taiwanese people have a right to that democracy,” Blunt said. “That’s exactly the message that Speaker Pelosi is taking with her today.”

China regards Taiwan as its own and opposed Pelosi’s visit. The Chinese military started military drills around the island of Taiwan as Pelosi landed.

Missouri’s senior Congressman Sam Graves approved of Pelosi’s touchdown in Taiwan. He said the Democrat had no choice but to visit Taiwan after China threatened military maneuvers.

“We can’t back down from supporting Taiwan. They are an ally of ours and China. When they make threats like that, it’s just absolutely wrong. So I do support Speaker Pelosi and her trip over there and I’m glad she decided to continue that and to make it happen it’s important to show strength,” Graves told Missourinet affiliate KFEQ.

The 6th District Republican serves on the House Armed Services Committee and considers Taiwan a sovereign state.