Missouri Primary Election update 9 p.m.

In Missouri’s U-S Senate races, Eric Schmitt has the early lead, with Vicky Hartzler in second and former Governor Eric Greitens in third.

In the Democratic primary, Trudy Busch Valentine had a big early lead, but Lucas Kunce gained some ground.

Billy Long has conceded his US Senate bid and has endorsed Eric Schmitt.

Mark Alford leads Rick Brattin and Kalena Bruce in the US House District 4 Republican primary.

It’s a somewhat tight 4-way race for the GOP nomination in the US House 7th District contest, with Eric Burlison holding the lead over Jay Wasson, Alex Bryant, and Mike Moon.

Scott Fitzpatrick has a big lead over David Gregory for the GOP nod for State Auditor.

Go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website for the latest election updates.