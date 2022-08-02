Missouri Primary Election update 11:30 p.m.

National media outlets have called the MO GOP Senate race for Eric Schmitt. Schmitt received congratulations and support from Vicky Hartzler after she conceded. Billy Long also endorsed Schmitt after conceding.

The Missouri Republican Party, former President Donald Trump, and Senator Josh Hawley congratulated Schmitt.

National outlets have also called the Democratic US Senate primary for Trudy Busch Valentine.

3458 of the 3592 precincts have reported the results.

To check out the final district results, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.