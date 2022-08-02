Missouri Primary Election update 10:30 p.m. (WATCH)

AP & other media outlets have called the MO GOP Senate race for Eric Schmitt

AP calls Democratic US Senate primary for Trudy Busch Valentine, even though Kunce continues to gain on her.

Vicky Hartzler concedes, congratulates Eric Schmitt, and pledges her support.

Billy Long has conceded his US Senate bid and has endorsed Eric Schmitt.

MO Republican Party congratulates Schmitt, as does Donald Trump and Josh Hawley.

Some media outlets calling US House District 4 GOP primary for Mark Alford, he’s leading Rick Brattin and Kalena Bruce

It’s a somewhat tight 4-way race for the GOP nomination in the US House 7th District contest, with Eric Burlison holding the lead over Jay Wasson, Alex Bryant, and Mike Moon.

Scott Fitzpatrick has a big lead over David Gregory for the GOP nod for State Auditor.

Check out the Missouri Secretary of State’s website for results.