Subscribe

Get updates in your inbox.

Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” unleashes Twitter storm

By

Former President Donald Trump’s much-anticipated endorsement in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race goes to “Eric”.

Which one? There are three choices on the Republican side: Former Governor Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a candidate who has not received as much attention – Eric McElroy.

In a statement Monday from Trump, he does not specify his choice.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds,” he said.

Greitens and Schmitt have both claimed the endorsement.

Since Trump’s announcement, the responses have been pouring in. Several poked fun at the announcement.

In July, Trump said he would not back Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

“Congrats to Eric McElroy. He’s having a big night,” said Hartzler.

Another Republican candidate, state Sen. Dave Schatz, also fired back.

Former Lt. Governor Peter Kinder, a fellow Republican, added some fun.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, had a few words.

So did former Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill.

And former state Senator Jeff Smith.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Senate candidates include Lucas Kunce, Trudy Busch Valentine and Spencer Toder.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to vote.

Missourinet will have live election night coverage on some radio affiliates beginning at 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet

NEVER MISS A POST

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer.