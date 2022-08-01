Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” unleashes Twitter storm

Former President Donald Trump’s much-anticipated endorsement in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race goes to “Eric”.

Which one? There are three choices on the Republican side: Former Governor Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a candidate who has not received as much attention – Eric McElroy.

In a statement Monday from Trump, he does not specify his choice.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds,” he said.

Greitens and Schmitt have both claimed the endorsement.

I am honored to have President Trump's endorsement! I am the only MAGA Champion in this race who will fight for YOU! Let's get out and vote tomorrow so we can defeat the RINO's once and for all. pic.twitter.com/1e6yt6XfDw — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 2, 2022

Since Trump’s announcement, the responses have been pouring in. Several poked fun at the announcement.

In July, Trump said he would not back Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

“Congrats to Eric McElroy. He’s having a big night,” said Hartzler.

Another Republican candidate, state Sen. Dave Schatz, also fired back.

Honored and humbled. Thanks President Trump. -Dave (Eric) Allen Schatz#mosen — Dave Schatz (@DaveSchatzMO) August 1, 2022

Former Lt. Governor Peter Kinder, a fellow Republican, added some fun.

Eric McElroy: “So you’re saying there IS a chance?” — Peter Kinder (@PeterKinder) August 2, 2022

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, had a few words.

Trump endorsing “the Erics” is like a plot twist in an 80s John Hughes movie about who gets the prom date. The Erics, he doesn’t love either of you. Save yourselves for Molly Ringwald! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 1, 2022

Dear The Erics, Y'all got played. https://t.co/qy7GrS0Mj6 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 1, 2022

So did former Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill.

Totally intentional. He only cares about one thing. Being able to claim credit for the win. https://t.co/AsPN0Y6XJA — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 1, 2022

And former state Senator Jeff Smith.

The Erics both got bluffed…and Trump plans to walk away with the pot tomorrow night no matter what happens…unless Vicky wins. — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithMO) August 1, 2022

On the Democratic side, U.S. Senate candidates include Lucas Kunce, Trudy Busch Valentine and Spencer Toder.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to vote.

Missourinet will have live election night coverage on some radio affiliates beginning at 8 p.m.

