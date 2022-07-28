Information on Missouri Department of Conservation’s new Deer Management Assistance Program (LISTEN) July 28, 2022 By [email protected] Photo Credit: Ashley Byrd Missourians wishing to understand the proper steps to manage deer on their properties will want to hear this. Bill Pollock interviewed private lands deer biologist Kevyn Wiskerchen about MDC’s new Deer Management Assistance Program. (LISTEN 07:40) https://cdn.missourinet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/7-25-BP-Kevyn-MDC-deer-management-FINAL-WEB-0740.mp3 Share this:FacebookTwitter