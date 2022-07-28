Ice cream McSign war among Missouri businesses goes viral (LISTEN)

To hear the Show Me Today interview with Kim Browning-Clift, click below (9:26).

There’s been some friendly trash talking among several businesses in southern Missouri. It all started with the McDonald’s in Marshfield and blew up from there.

Kim Browning-Clift, the president of the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, said a McDonald’s employee challenged the Dairy Queen across the street to a sign war.

Dairy Queen was quick to respond on its sign.

“I think they put down, ‘We were too busy making ice cream but they would.’ So it went back and forth several different times,” she said. “I think McDonald’s replied by saying, ‘That’s cute. Our ice cream makes itself.’ And then you know, Dairy Queen completely threw them off, I think by saying, ‘Oh, you mean it actually works. Shocker.’ So anyway, it was just so funny. I think we had a real estate company come back and say something to the effect, ‘Hey, we’re just here for the show.’ We had a bank saying, ‘If your ice cream machine is broken, we have a loan for that.’”

She said several businesses have been busy changing their signs.

“There have been banks, real estate companies, tire companies, restaurants, even a watermelon sign, Penmac hiring, all of these different people that have come along and chimed in and it’s just been great banter, really funny and witty and just really brought a smile to a lot of people in the community. They have just they’ve just been so creative,” said Browning-Clift. “They’ve blown me away. In fact, I have a business of my own and I wanted to put up a sign so bad but I thought my comebacks are not near as witty as anybody else’s, so I’m going to stay out of it.”

The sign war, in the town of about 7,500, has even made national headlines. BuzzFeed, USA Today, Huffington Post, the New York Post, and several others have featured the friendly roasting.

“We’ve had people saying, ‘We want to come and honeymoon in Marshfield.’ We’re thinking what? That was funny. We’ve had people saying they’re wanting to come and check out the area to live in. They just really thought that community response and the bantering was just really healthy and fun and I think that really encouraged a lot of people. There’s so much negativity right now that this was just a really light-hearted way to have a good time,” she said.

The signs are posted on the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. The post includes more than 42,000 likes and has been shared over 218,000 times.

“This community is a really-tight knit community,” said Browning-Clift. “People love each other, support each other. They may have a little bit of a rivalry business wise going but all in all, it’s been good, clean fun, and that’s really what our town’s known for. We have a lot of rich history and different things as far as the longest running parade west of the Mississippi. We just have a lot of really fun things that happen in our small little community. And I think that we’re just going to continue to see some fun things happening.”

To view the signs, click here.

