Rainfall totals in St. Louis set record for 24-hour period (LISTEN)

Kevin Deitsch, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the St. Louis area smashed the previous 24-hour record for rainfall by over two inches! The previous record dates back to 1915 from the remnants of the Galveston hurricane. I spoke to Kevin late Tuesday afternoon to have him explain how this system came about. He also says he’s optimistic that even with more rain in the forecast, we should start to see some relief soon from this devastating flash flood.

(5:20)

Also don’t sleep on the flood potential tonight. Yes it has been dry, but a narrow band of 6+ inches falling in a short period of time is certainly possible and would cause issues. #TurnAroundDontDrown https://t.co/bDCwS35W2I — Kevin Deitsch (@KDeitsch_wx) July 26, 2022