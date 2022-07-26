Subscribe

Rainfall totals in St. Louis set record for 24-hour period (LISTEN)

Photo: Scott Newman, St. Charles resident

Kevin Deitsch, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the St. Louis area smashed the previous 24-hour record for rainfall by over two inches! The previous record dates back to 1915 from the remnants of the Galveston hurricane. I spoke to Kevin late Tuesday afternoon to have him explain how this system came about. He also says he’s optimistic that even with more rain in the forecast, we should start to see some relief soon from this devastating flash flood.

