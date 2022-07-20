WonderWorks Branson opens new exhibits this summer (LISTEN)

WonderWorks Branson. It’s pretty easy to find. The upside building on the main drag in Branson. You’ve seen it before, but what’s inside?

Over 100 hands-on STEM exhibits, including those that provide an opportunity to explore space, light, sound, extreme weather, pressure, and more. Several new exhibits, such as Good Vibrations and Sphere We Go, allowing guests to transport to other places, other times, and even other planets. The Branson Experience, which offers a unique look at the history of Branson tourism and its deep connection to fishing and boating on Lake Taneycomo, as well as an exhibition on Route 66, exploring the history of the iconic highway.

Faith Scheffler, education sales manager at WonderWorks Branson, joined “Show Me Today” and says whether you’re 2-or-102, there is something for everyone at WonderWorks Branson.

(7:40)