Weekend warriors ready to compete and beat the heat at the Show-Me State Games (LISTEN)

Competitors from all around the state will converge on Mid-Missouri for the next two weekends to compete in the 38th edition of the Show-Me State Games, the largest of its kind in the country. The Show-Me State Games may have started small in 1984 with about 600 participants. Last year’s Games offered more than 40 sports and had more than 15,000 participants. Out of the 114 counties in Missouri, 112 had representation in the Games. Executive Director David Fox joined Show Me Today and says he expects a big turnout but there are still openings to play next weekend and he’s always looking for volunteers to help.

(10:40)