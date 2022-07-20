Subscribe

Get updates in your inbox.

Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

Jason Kander’s “Invisible Storm” reveals his continued battles with PTSD: “This is the book I wish had been available to me” (LISTEN)

By

Jason Kander at a 2021 Veterans Community Project event in St. Louis. (Photo: Jill Enders, Missourinet)

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander almost ran for president, but instead took time to deal with his PTSD from his military service. His latest book, “Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD” tells that story in honest detail.

“More than anything, it was about writing the book that I wish had been available to me over a decade ago, because I went a lot of years, much like a lot of other veterans and a lot of other people with trauma, believing that PTSD was a terminal diagnosis from a career perspective and possibly from a life perspective,” Kander told Missourinet.

Ashley Byrd interviewed Kander about the book and began by asking him to read from the prologue.

Interview with Jason Kander, part 1 (11:36)

Part 2 Kander Interview (11:07)

 

NEVER MISS A POST

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer.