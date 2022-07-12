The State Fair and Agriculture Directors give insight into this year’s Missouri State Fair (LISTEN)

The Missouri State Fair is coming up on August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia.

In part two of this interview/ Brownfield Ag News Director Cindy Young and Missourinet’s Joey Parker got this year’s highlights from the fair’s director Mark Wolfe— and State Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.

