Mizzou’s Wheelchair Basketball Team continues to grow the sports across the country

The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball program will host its annual wheelchair basketball camp for youth with permanent disabilities. This year’s camp is anticipated to be the largest yet with 39 registered participants from 14 states. It started today and runs through Thursday. Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Camp focuses on individual fundamental skill development and strategies in team play. Players participate in skill developing drills, controlled scrimmages and games that emphasize the skills and concepts taught by the staff.

The camp is led by Ron Lykins, the University of Missouri head coach and past U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team coach. Under Lykins, the national teams have each won two gold medals at the Paralympic Games. Coach Lykins joined Show Me Today to explain the rules of the sport and how your young players can get involved.