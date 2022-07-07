New gas tax app for Missouri connects paperwork with Dept of Revenue refunds (LISTEN)

The state’s additional gas tax went up to five cents a gallon July 1.

When the state of Missouri passed a law to increase its gas tax, lawmakers also promised a refund to Missourians. When entrepreneur Tammi Hilton from St. Charles saw it was not a simple process, she created an app for consumers to claim that refund.

It’s called the nomogastax app and only available on iPhone. It’s being developed for Android application.

She explained to Ashley Byrd on Show Me Today how she is working with the Missouri Department of Revenue to connect the app to the state forms.

Interview: (12:30)