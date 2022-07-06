Subscribe

New healthcare law assists school children who suffer from seizure disorders and epilepsy. (Listen)

Governor Parson has signed into law a healthcare bill designed to better care for kids with seizure disorders and epilepsy while they are in school. Alisa Nelson talks to the bill sponsor, state Senator Doug Beck of Affton.

