New healthcare law assists school children who suffer from seizure disorders and epilepsy. (Listen) July 6, 2022 By [email protected] Governor Parson has signed into law a healthcare bill designed to better care for kids with seizure disorders and epilepsy while they are in school. Alisa Nelson talks to the bill sponsor, state Senator Doug Beck of Affton. Photo Credit: Office of Missouri Governor (Listen) https://cdn.missourinet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/6-30-AN-Wills-Law-WEB-FINAL-1032-1.mp3 Share this:FacebookTwitter