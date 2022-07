On Tuesday, July 5th, Governor Mike Parson released the list of names of people he has most recently pardoned.

The governor’s office says it continues to review the names and clemency request files and says it’s working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Those pardoned include James Griggs, Kenneth Moss, Donald Craft Jr., Brent Sisk, Dustin Barnes, Burke Stephens, Rita Miller, Scott Carver and Patricia Putnam.