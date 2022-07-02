After federal fraud conviction, Missouri lawmaker resigns

State Representative Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, has resigned from the Missouri House of Representatives. House Communications confirmed the news to Missourinet.

Her resignation follows a federal jury convicting her earlier this week on 22 counts, including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.

Under Missouri law, a person cannot run for public office if they have been found guilty of or pled guilty to a felony under federal laws.

In her resignation letter, dated July 1, Derges touted her work providing medical care to the homeless, uninsured, veterans, and the poor.

Derges sold fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates in southwest Missouri’s Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. Among other things, she sold the bogus treatments to patients who suffered from, a variety of health conditions, including kidney disease, COPD, and Lyme disease. The scheme totaled about $200,000.

Derges also fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit clinic, Lift Up Springfield, which serves the poor, homeless, and uninsured. Prosecutors say she concealed the reimbursements her clinics had already received for those services.

After the federal jury convicted Derges, U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said Derges is a “purported humanitarian who cheated and lied to her patients.”

“This was an elected official who stole money from the public – a purported humanitarian who cheated and lied to her patients and a medical professional who illegally distributed drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “Ms. Derges violated her position of trust to enrich herself at the expense of others, but a jury of her peers, in a unanimous verdict, saw through the lies and excuses and ridiculous statements. Now she will be held accountable for her crimes.”

Derges did not testify in court. She is expected to be sentenced in a few months.

She is out of jail on bond and was ordered to turn over her passport.

