Saint Charles Riverfest is considered the city’s “premier Fourth of July Festival.”

It features live music, children’s activities, a carnival, a parade presented by the Saint Charles Jaycees and a fireworks display.

Riverfest is set for July 2nd through the 4th at Frontier Park near Main Street, in St. Charles.

Beth Norviel is the special events and communications director for St. Charles tells Joey Parker about this year’s Riverfest and the history of the big fireworks party.