Train collides with dump truck in Missouri, killing three and injuring several others

A train slammed into a dump truck Monday afternoon in Missouri – killing at least three people and injuring multiple others. The Chariton County 911 Center received a call around 12:43 p.m. about the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Eric Brown told reporters at a news conference about 207 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard when the train collided with the dump truck near northern Missouri’s Mendon. Seven train cars left the tracks.

“It’s an uncontrolled crossbuck intersection on a gravel road, so no lights, no electronic control devices,” he said.

One person in the dump truck was killed and two train passengers also died.

Roughly 20 state and local first responder agencies helped at the scene.

“The uninjured parties and injured parties were taken to area hospitals and also to another safe location where the uninjured went to until arrangements can be made to finish their travels,” said Brown.

Rob Nightingale told KMBC-TV in Kansas City that he was taking a nap on the train when it left the tracks.

“It just seemed like a normal jolt, but then I could definitely feel it come off the tracks. Then it just kept going,” he said as he began crying. “It started to tip on my side and I saw the ground coming towards me. So, I shimmied myself up against the wall because I was afraid the glass would shatter and I’d get sucked underneath.”

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been advised about the crash. An investigation is underway.

