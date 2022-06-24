Missouri becomes first state in the U.S. to ban nearly all abortions after SCOTUS overturns Roe vs. Wade

Immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on Friday, Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation activating the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act,” ending elective abortions in the state.

The ban does not offer exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The only exception to the abortion ban is if the mother’s life is in danger.

In a news release, Missouri Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers said, “The Supreme Court’s decision is a great victory in the ongoing Republican efforts for the protection of innocent human life.”

The Missouri Democratic Party released a statement that reads in part, “Today will be a day branded into the memories of millions of Missourians as the day we lost not only our right to privacy, but our bodily autonomy.”