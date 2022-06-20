Two Missourians set to compete in world para powerlifting event in St. Louis next month LISTEN)

Two Missourians will be representing the United States next month at Logan University in St. Louis for the St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships.

To explain para powerlifting, it’s basically the bench press without use of a person’s lower body. 16-year old Brett Forbes from Bonne Terre and 21-year old David Horvath from Linn, were both born with Spina Bifida and both athletes have excelled in powerlifting. Horvath joins Show Me Today to talk more about the event and his personal journey.