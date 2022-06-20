Missouri Commission holds first meeting to help solve teacher shortage (LISTEN)

About half of Missouri’s teachers leave the profession within the first five years. Since the pandemic, the state’s K-12 public school teachers are leaving the field in record numbers. On “Show Me Today,” Alisa Nelson spoke to two members of the commission as they search to find ways to hire and keep more teachers in Missouri.

Charlie Shields, State Board of Education President, says Missouri has a lot of students without a qualified teacher in front of them. (7:15)

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Commission Chairman Mark Walker spoke to Alisa Nelson and says that now is the time to seize the moment and hire great teachers and reward them. (8:30)