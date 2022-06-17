Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in death of Camdenton woman

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly crash with a 47-year old woman at Lake of the Ozarks. The crash was reported just before 9 PM on June 5th near HWY 54 and HWY 242, as Bowyer was heading westbound on 54 approaching Osage Beach. Bowyer reportedly struck Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton who was walking on the ramp. Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and registered a .000 blood alcohol content, according to authorities.

According to CBS Sports, the crash report states that Simmons was under the influence of drugs, with a crystalline substance found among her belongings believed to be methamphetamine.