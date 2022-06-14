New book highlights the love story of Ted and Pat Jones and the Katy Trail (LISTEN)

Missourians know these two names well: the Katy Trail and Edward Jones. The Fortune 500 company had a lot to do with the Katy Trail being created.

John Beuerlein, a retired partner at Edward Jones, led the book project to highlight the work of Ted Jones and his wife Pat, who individually and as a power couple, blazed trails in business, conservation and community service.

Beuerlein was our guest on Show Me Today. Listen (13:23)

Learn more about Trail Blazers: The Free-Spirited and Extraordinary Lives of Ted and Pat Jones and Magnificent Missouri.

Courtesy: Magnificent Missouri