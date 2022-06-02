Subscribe

Highway Patrol’s Youth Academy set for late July (LISTEN)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting a Youth Academy Program July 28-31 for high school students interested in a career in law enforcement. Students must be between the ages of 16-18 and must be in good physical condition. There is no cost required to attend. Cadets enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to learn what it takes to become a law enforcement officer, experience police training, and participate in military drills. Learn more and listen to Corporal Tony Sandoval who joined Show Me Today.

