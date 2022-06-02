Amur leopard cubs doing well at Saint Louis Zoo (LISTEN)

The Amur leopard cubs Anya (pronounced AH-na) and Irina (pronounced eye-REE-na), who were born April 21 at the Saint Louis Zoo, are almost 6 weeks old. Anya and Irina are already building curious personalities with their environment and each other. Their mother, Dot, often moves her cubs by gently picking them up in her mouth. With two adventurous cubs, Dot is finding that keeping them in the box is an ongoing effort.

To learn more about these cute cubs, we spoke with Steve Bircher, Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores at Saint Louis Zoo.