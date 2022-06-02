8 Missouri students go where few students get to – the national spelling bee

A group of Missouri students will return home with a national accomplishment – making it to the national spelling bee.

Missouri’s eight participants made it to a place where few young people their age get to go – America’s battle of the spelling minds.

Missouri’s spellers are from St. Charles, Columbia, Doniphan, Savannah, Rolla, Peculiar, Independence and Park Hill.

The 234 participants in the American tradition have been spelling words that many adults can’t spell correctly. Welcome to the day and age of autocorrect on your computer.

To top it all off, these youngsters must also choose the correct meaning of some words. Not exactly a walk in the park.

Three students made it to the quarterfinals – Antonia Antov of Peculiar, Aanya Shetty of Columbia, Yash Shelar of St. Charles. Shetty and Shelar advanced to the semifinals. They did not make it to the finals.

Twelve students are competing for the national title. A winner or winners will be decided tonight. The finals begin at 7 p.m. CST.

