Find a Missouri summer food program site near you

Missouri has hundreds of places for children to go to get free meals this summer. Community organizations serve the food at a variety of places while school is not in session, including at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA locations, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has an online interactive map to help find a summer food program site near you. Click here to view the tool.

For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to the text number 914-342-7744. There is also a toll free number to call: 888-435-1464. Individuals who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have a speech disability can dial 711 or 1-800-735-2966.

DHSS says the meals are available to all Missouri children age 18 and under, regardless of family income. They are also provided to Missourians age 18 to 21 that have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Community organizations that would like to become summer food program sponsors may also email the Summer Food Service Program at [email protected] or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102 for more information.

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet