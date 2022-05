Ft. Leonard Wood, all 63,000 acres of it, holds lots of military history, but there are more than 700 archeological and cultural sites on the installation, many dating back thousands of years.

There is a team of archeologists, including Stephanie Nutt, who preserve and protect these areas, and see that some of them are still being used for military purposes.

Ashley Byrd talked with her about the ages of untouched history at Ft. Leonard Wood (14:00)

.