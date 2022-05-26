Missouri Education Commissioner praises boosts in teacher pay, other increases (LISTEN)

The Missouri Legislature’s $49-billion budget plan includes several major public education investments. State Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven says $328-million designated to fully fund the state’s share of school transportation costs would make a big difference.

“Funding for that has fallen short for almost 30 years now and when that happens the funding that is required comes right out of your classrooms again right on teachers so they indicated this was one-time funding due to the strength of this year’s budget, but what a gift,” she said.

Vandeven praises the efforts to boost teacher pay and she refers to them as a “first step”. Governor Parson has until the end of June to take action on the state budget.

Vandeven spoke with Alisa Nelson about the details of the education spending plan on Missourinet’s Show Me Today.

LISTEN TO FULL INTERVIEW (12:25)