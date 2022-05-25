Vietnam-era veterans remembered at Fort Leonard Wood

Four Vietnam-era veterans were remembered Wednesday, in the presence of their fellow service members.

Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen from Fort Leonard Wood were part of the ceremony to pay their final respects to Sgt. Donald Dale Henson, of Lebanon, Missouri.

They also remembered three unclaimed veterans: Airmen Third Class Daniel Franklin Killinger, of Mountain Grove, Missouri; Seamen Recruit Joseph T. Donaho, of Willow Springs, Missouri; and Fireman Recruit Ricky L. Gwin, of Licking, Missouri

Guest speaker Chaplain David Sisco had never met the veterans but says each veteran “raised their right hands, they donned the uniform and they served with honor.”