Threats, thrown bottles and Binnington lost for the Blues-Avs series (WATCH)

St. Louis police were called to investigate threats against Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche following Game 3 of the Blues-Avs playoff game on Saturday night. Kadri collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington who was injured on the play.

A team spokesman for Colorado said they were aware of the threats.

Following the game while Kadri was doing a post-game TV interview, it was alleged and then confirmed that Binnington threw a water bottle in the direction of Kadri. The NHL told The Athletic, they were no longer looking into that incident.

Following the loss, Craig Berube thought the collision was intentional given Kadri’s past history of being a dirty player. Kadri has had multiple suspensions, two years ago he hit Justin Faulk in the head and has had run-ins with Binnington. Binnington has been ruled out for the rest of this series with a lower body injury. Game 4 is tonight.

I don’t think it was intentional.

Most #stlblues fans won’t agree but the Kadri, Binnington AND Rosen collision wasn’t dirty. 1. Puck was loose

2. Kadri was reaching with one hand on his stick

3. Kadri and Rosen both go into Binnington

4. Not one Blues player got up into Kadri after the play

5. No penalty call — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) May 23, 2022