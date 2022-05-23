RECALL ALERT: Jif peanut butter recalled due salmonella outbreak

The J. M. Smucker Company says the Jif peanut butter products recall is due to an outbreak of salmonella linked to a manufacturing facility in Kentucky.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak that so far spans 12 states – including Missouri – with more than a dozen people sickened and two hospitalized.

The recalled items have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 and with the numbers 425 for the 5th-7th digits. “425” in that position indicates that it was processed in the Lexington facility.