Historic swearing-in ceremony today at the Missouri Supreme Court

Today, the state’s highest court will hold the formal investiture ceremony to administer the oath of office to the Honorary Robin Ransom as a judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri. Though she has served and even written opinions since she joined the court last year, this is a public, in-person-only celebration of her swearing-in. This historic event is made even more of a landmark because Judge Ransom is the first woman of color to serve on the state’s highest court.

Governor Mike Parson appointed her to fill the vacancy after Judge Laura Denvir Stith’s retirement.

Missourinet’s Alisa Nelson interviewed Judge Ransom after her appointment, almost a year ago.

