Missouri political expert on the likely overturn of Roe vs. Wade: “The dog caught the car!” (LISTEN)

Dr. Terry Smith is a professor of political science and director of the honors program at Columbia College. His expertise includes American politics, including American political parties, Congressional, politics and the American justice system.

Like millions of others, he has been following the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade which would ban abortion in Missouri and twelve other states.

He tells Missourinet’s Joey Parker that the judgment may not be cause for anti-abortion activists to be celebrating.

Play to hear Dr. Smith’s discussion on Show Me Today. (Runs 11:50)