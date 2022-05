The 2022 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo, presented by Boeing, is scheduled for June 11th and 12th in Chesterfield.

The show is headlined by the made-in-Missouri U.S. Navy Blue Angels and features a number of other performances and displays including the one-of-a-kind, aircraft called the “Super Guppy.” Organizers say it is the first time the NASA Aero Spacelines aircraft will be joining the event’s static aircraft ramp. More information including tickets can be found here.