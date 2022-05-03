Eight Missouri students spell their way to the national spelling bee

Eight Missouri students with the gift of spelling are all the buzz around school. They are among 234 students from across America and around the world competing in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The annual competition is in Washington, D.C. May 31-June 2. All rounds of competition will be broadcast on ION platforms.

The whiz kids, from all over the state, will be racking their brains to spell big words as well as know the origin and meaning of the words. It’s not a piece of cake.

The Missouri students, in grades 6 through 8, will be competing for the treasured Scripps Cup, a $50,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal, another $2,500 cash prize from Merriam-Webster, among others.

Meet the spelling geniuses representing the Show-Me State:

