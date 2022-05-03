Double murderer Carman Deck executed

Twenty-six years after James and Zelma Long were murdered execution-style in their DeSoto, Missouri, home, their killer met his death.

Carman Deck was executed at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Tuesday evening.

In the presence of witnesses, of which Missourinet served, Deck was injected at 6:02 p.m. with the lethal combination of drugs that ended his life.

Although this reporter is no oral transliterator, it appears as if Deck turned to the state witness monitoring room and mouthed the words, “I’m sorry.” At least one other witness concurred with this interpretation. There is no audio coming from the death chamber. Witnesses could see him but he could not see the witnesses. He mouthed a few more words and closed his eyes.

Within a minute after the injection started, Deck seemed to fall asleep, but his chest and abdomen appeared to become too still for breathing.

Deck, Missouri Department of Corrections Inmate #990144, was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022.

In a statement, Governor Mike Parson said, “James and Zelma Long were innocent victims of Carman Deck’s heinous violence. Tonight, justice was served. The Department of Corrections carried out the sentence recommended by the jury and ordered by the court. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family members and hope that they can find closure.”

Deck’s last written statement reads, “My hope is that one day the world will find peace and that we all will learn to be kind and loving to one another. We all are a part of this journey through life, connected in every way. Please give love, show love, BE LOVE!”

The Department of Corrections said there were 14 witnesses for the victims and zero for Deck.

The department also said there were 19 death penalty protestors on the grounds and six people showing support for capital punishment.

