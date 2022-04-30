Missouri town has peach fair and peach water tower design. State designation could be next (LISTEN)

A southeast Missouri town goes all out when it comes to peaches. Peach farming is a leading economic driver in Campbell. The town’s water tower is the design of a peach basket – and it holds a peach fair each summer.

A Missouri House committee is considering a resolution sponsored by state Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb. He is proposing to designate Campbell as the “Peach Capital of Missouri.

The Missouri Legislature has about two weeks left in this session and the resolution is more than halfway to the finish line.

To hear the Show Me Today segment with Sen. Jason Bean, click below (4:33). It’s as juicy as a peach from Campbell, Missouri.

