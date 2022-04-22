Unbound Book Festival back in person this weekend (LISTEN)

The 2022 Unbound Book Festival is underway in Columbia, featuring readings, panels, discussions and classes for writers and readers. Friday night, Pulitizer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen speaks at the Missouri Theatre.

The festival’s founder and organizer, Alex George discussed this year’s festival with Ashley Byrd. George, a successful novelist himself, said he is thrilled to be back in person and working out of eight venues in downtown Columbia.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW WITH ALEX GEORGE FROM SHOW ME TODAY (12:12)