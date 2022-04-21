Missouri is one of two states without distracted driving laws for all drivers

Two states have not passed regulations against distracted driving for all drivers – Montana and Missouri. Current state law only penalizes distracted driving for drivers under 18 who cause a vehicle crash.

State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, has sponsored a bill for several years to change this in Missouri.

“When I first started driving, we didn’t have cell phones. We certainly didn’t have smartphones. And then suddenly, these miraculous devices show up in our hands. And we all got used to looking away from the road, looking down in our hands to see that text message, to read that notification that popped up. And it’s very much akin to driving under the influence. You’re not watching where you’re going. And most of us have been guilty of this at one point or another. It’s a bad habit we learned and it’s a bad habit we need to unlearn,” he said.

The state Senate could debate Razer’s bill soon.

“I hope we can get to it and have a debate on it,” he said. “I think if we do, it’s something that passes pretty easily. From what we hear from national organizations and from our own Department of Transportation, is merely passing this law and the message getting out that the incidence of distracted driving accidents reduced by, I forget the exact number, but it’s over 10%.”

With about three weeks left to go in this legislative session, time is running out for Razer to get his bill passed. However, he could attach it to a larger bill, similar in nature, that is closer to the finish line.

“I’ve heard some people try to conflate this issue with the issue of wearing a seatbelt. And I just want to stress that this is different because this not just affects you as the driver but it’s your passengers and everyone else on the road. This is much more like drunk driving, than it is wearing a seatbelt.”

To view Senate Bill 713, click here.

