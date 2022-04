“The Soul Graffiti” is a Missouri-produced comedy feature that is getting critical success.

The movie premiered in central Missouri in April.

It was written and directed by native Missourian and filmmaker Jet Ainsworth and produced by Missouri film studios Worthy Pictures & Broadway Kitchen.

Producers say the picture, shot in Boone, Cole, Cooper and Howard County areas, has been warmly received by multiple international film festivals since February 2022.