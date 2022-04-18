Missouri Senate could deal with a sports betting bill this week (LISTEN)

A sports betting bill is on a roll this legislative session and Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, expects Senators to debate one this week. The plan has already cleared the Missouri House.

State Representative Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, is sponsoring a measure that would apply to college and pro sports. House Bill 2502, awaiting Senate debate, would let people place bets at Missouri casinos and some sports venues, as well as on mobile devices.

“Our casinos pay taxes here in Missouri,” he said. “Our sports team pay large taxes in Missouri. Even the players pay large taxes in Missouri. So, there’s a bigger broader scheme to this. In my opinion, we’re getting zero revenue off illegal sports gambling in Missouri. It’s happening every day in offshore accounts and we’re getting zero. So, anything’s better than nothing.”

The plan could bring in an estimated $10 million annually in new state revenue for K-12 public education. It would also include about $500,000 annually to address problem gambling.

“Just over the Super Bowl, for instance, there were 3.9 million bets placed within 10 miles of the state of Missouri,” said Houx. “I’m just talking about the state of Iowa, Illinois, and Tennessee who have legalized gambling. So within 10 miles of our border, there were 3.9 million bets placed. We lost out on some revenue there.”

Houx said 33 other states, including the District of Columbia, have legalized sports betting.

During a Missouri Senate committee hearing on the bill, Jefferson City resident Bob Priddy said the proposal does not protect the state’s interests and Missouri will lose far more than it gets in return.

To hear the Show Me Today interview, click below (10:25).

