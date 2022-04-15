Russia sanctions all U.S. Congressmembers from Missouri and hundreds more

In the latest diplomatic salvo between the United States and Russia over Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, all of Missouri’s members of congress are now sanctioned by Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Affairs says the personal sanctions are in response to the latest “wave” of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the Biden Administration.

The U-S has sanctioned 328 deputies of the Russian Duma and Russia has fired back with action against 398 members of the U-S House.

This is from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:

“In response to the next “wave” of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the Administration of George (sic) Biden on March 24 of this year. against 328 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, which, taking into account the Russian parliamentarians previously included in the “black list”, constitutes almost its entire composition, “mirror” sanctions restrictions are introduced against 398 members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress.”