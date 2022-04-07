Opening Day is here! Pujols back in red and Witt is a hit in Royal blue (LISTEN)

It’s Opening Day at Busch Stadium and Kauffman Stadium! The Cardinals begin the regular-season hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon. The Royals are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians. It’s the return of Albert Pujols in St. Louis for his final season and the Royals are excited about the return of former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke along with the arrival of baseball’s hottest prospect Bobby Witt Jr.

Tom Ackerman from KMOX and Josh Klingler of Sports Radio 610 joined “Show Me Today” to give us a quick preview of the teams heading into 2022.

Like the Cardinals? Listen here (Run time: 7:00)

Are you a Royals fan? Click below (Run time: 11:00)