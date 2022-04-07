(LISTEN) Part Two: Missouri underfunds efforts to help struggling Missouri schools – by millions

For roughly the past decade, Missouri has not fully funded school improvement efforts to help underperforming K-12 public school districts. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) says it has been asking for about $6 million annually over the last ten years or so.

The legislature and governor have come through with much lower figures – ones underfunding school improvement efforts by millions of dollars each year.

How this affects underperforming schools is they are not getting tools to help students boost academic achievement levels.

Doug Hayter, the executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, weighs in on the funding decisions.

To listen to the Show Me Today interview, click below. (13:29)

Earlier story:

