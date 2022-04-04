Thousands of unreported rape kits tested in Missouri’s Safe Kits effort, still working through backlog (WATCH)

Investigators have traveled thousands of miles in the past three years to gather and process rape kits sitting on shelves across Missouri, according to Safe Kits Initiative State Coordinator Judge M. Keithley Williams.

“I began in February 2019. The people that work with me have traveled about 46,000 miles in pursuit of locating the untested sexual assault kits in the state of Missouri. We’ve traveled personally to small and large law enforcement departments. We have gone to hospitals around the state of Missouri,” Williams said.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt held a news conference to announce their progress. In this state, local and federal team effort, Attorney General Schmitt reported that they are still working through the 2020 backlog. (WATCH ENTIRE NEWS CONFERENCE, 19:54)